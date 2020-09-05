CBI team visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra home with his sister

A team of CBI sleuths again reached the Bandra home of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in connection with the probe into his death, here on Saturday morning. This time, they were accompanied by the actor's sister Mitu Singh at the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West -- where Sushant was found dead in June 14.



The development comes a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty, the brother of the deceased actor's ex-girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty.



CBI Officials at Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra residence



Further details are awaited even as NCB readies to present the arrested duo before a court later in the day.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever