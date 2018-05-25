CBSE 12th Results 2018: Class 12th results to be declared tomorrow, check on cbseresults.nic.in

Students can check the CBSE class 12th results by logging on to the official website on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE 12th Result 2018 on Saturday 26th May 2018. Once the CBSE Result for class 12 students is formally declared by the Board, Students can check the same by logging on to the official website on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.

The Board has witnessed an increase in overall student participation. The number of examinees has increased by 1.2%. Taking the increased participation into consideration a better performance is anticipated this year.

How to check CBSE 12th Result 2018 online?

Students can follow the simple steps given below to check their CBSE 12th Result 2018 online on the official website of the board.

* Visit Jagranjosh.com/results

* Click on the relevant link for CBSE 12th Result 2018

* Enter your roll number / hall ticket number and date of birth

* Click on the ‘Submit’ button

* Check your CBSE Result properly

* Save softcopy or take printout of the result scoresheet

What after CBSE 12th Result 2018?

Right after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 students often get confused about planning the career ahead. It is because of the myriad of options that are available these days. If you are studious and have an ambition of joining the most coveted jobs in the country, you need to brace up yourself for the preparation right from now. The admission process for undergraduate courses will begin right after the declaration of CBSE 12th Result 2016. Along with core subjects, students are also advised to consider several off-beat programmes that are available nowadays. Students can also take help of professional career counsellors in this regard.

