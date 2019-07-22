CBSE Class 10 Compartment Examinations 2019 Results to be released soon, check cbseresults.nic.in

results

Representational Pic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the Class 10th Compartment Examinations Results 2019 soon. The exam results will be announced online and will be available on the CBSE board's official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check for their results on these websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and on results.gov.in.

As reported by Jagran Josh, usually, the board releases the Class X Compartment Results in August. However, in 2019, it is most likely that CBSE will announce the results earlier.

The CBSE conducted Class 10th Compartment Examination Results from July 2, 2019 to July 9, 2019. The examination results were held across 591 centres in the country. In 2019, a total of 73,205 students had attempted the CBSE Board Compartment examinations. All students have been notified that after the immediate declaration of results for Class 12th, it is very likely that Class 10th may also have their results out soon.

However, all students must keep in mind that there has been no official statement by the CBSE regarding the release date for Class 10th Compartment Examination Results.

Students will be able to check for any kind of update or progress regarding the CBSE Class 10th board results on the official website.

