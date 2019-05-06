CBSE Class 10 results declared, check at cbseresults.nic.in

results

17 lakh students across the country can check their CBSE Class 10 results

CBSE board has officially declared Class 10 results on their website. Earlier, reports suggested that the results will be announced by 3 pm but the board has taken everyone by surprise.

How to check the results:

The Central Board of Secondary Education will upload the results on the official website.

Visit cbse10.jagranjosh.com

Click on the direct link to the CBSE result website

Enter your admit card details

Click on the submit button

Once you click on the Submit button, the CBSE Result for Class 10 will be displayed on the computer screen. You will be provided with the option to either download a softcopy of the scorecard or get a printed copy of the mark sheet for future reference.

It must be brought to notice that the printed copy is only a provisional result and cannot be used for official purposes. Hence, it is advised that the student should collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools in the coming weeks.

Rechecking and re-evaluation

The students who feel that their efforts have not been justified can apply for re-evaluation of the paper. CBSE gives the option to apply for the same, online. Students who want to apply have to pay the required fees along with filling up a form. Any changes in the CBSE Class 10 result will be updated on the scorecards of the candidates and a fresh mark sheet will be issued by the board.

Compartmental examination

Students who have failed to obtain passing marks can choose to appear in the compartmental exam that is held a few months after the declaration of results. Students have to pay fees and fill up an online form. Separate admit cards will be issued and the result will be updated accordingly.

