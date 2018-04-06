CBSE paper leaks: Three more accused sent to judicial custody

The Delhi Karkardooma Court on Thursday sent three more accused in the CBSE paper leak case to judicial custody

On April 4, the Centre formed a panel to examine the conduction of examinations and suggest measures to handle the same. This decision from the Union Human Resource Development Ministry comes days after Std X mathematics and Std XII economics board papers were leaked online on March 28 and 26 respectively.

The CBSE had earlier announced to re-conduct the examination of Std X mathematics in Delhi NCR and Haryana and Std XII economics paper; however, the education board later decided not to conduct the Maths paper. A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice S A Bobde dismissed five petitions over CBSE paper leaks after not finding any merit in them.

