CBSE Std X: City CBSE schools happy and proud of Std X results

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Std X board results on Wednesday, city schools took pride in recording higher percentage of high-scorers. The national average of the 90-plus scorers has dipped, as compared to last year. As per the national report, only 9.84 per cent of total candidates scored above 90 per cent this year, as compared to 12.78 per cent last year, while the city schools mostly recorded a better figure.

At DPS, Nerul, 82 per cent of their candidates scored above 90 per cent, including three who scored 99 per cent, while at R N Podar School at Santacruz, 206 of the candidates 297 scored above 90 per cent, and more than 72 students scored above 90 per cent at Gopi Birla School in Walkeshwar. At Ryan International School in Kandivli, 140 candidates scored over 90 per cent, up from 129 in 2019.

Ryan International School Principal Anjali Bowen said, "Maharashtra has done fairly well compared to other states this year, which is why it's not matching with the cumulative figure of the entire country. My school has clearly done better than last year, not only the 90 per cent-plus scorers, but the perfect scorers too."

"Last year, 71 per cent of total students scored above 90 per cent, which came down to 70 per cent this year. But it's a marginal difference," Suman Samarth, headmistress of R N Podar School, said.

Across the country, 91.46 per cent of the students who appeared for the exam passed, while the pass percentage of Maharashtra stood at 98.16.

The CBSE did not declare a merit list this year, but mid-day spoke to some of the high-scorers in the city.

Shaachi Khanna, 99.6%

A trained Bharatanatyam dancer and an avid reader, Shaachi from DPS, Nerul, was surprised by her scores. She plans a career in engineering, and has already started preparing for the entrance tests.

Soumya Mishra, 99.6%

"I was expecting above 96 per cent, but the score made me really happy. Consistent efforts and solving several sample papers really helped me," said Soumya from R N Podar School, who plans to study medicine and has already started preparations for the National Entrance and Eligibility Test.



Ishita Jain

Ishita Jain, 99.4%

Ishita from Billabong High International School got the score entirely on her own, with the guidance from her school teachers. She did not join any coaching classes. "It is important to be focused and there is no point of stressing."

Sneha Barman, 99.4%

Focused on joining IIT, Sneha from Apeejay School, said, she treated the board exams like any other. "I never study for long hours as quality is more important than quantity."



Stuti Wadhwa, who lost her mother days before her exams in February, scored 91.2 per cent

Against the odds

Both, the school and the family of Stuti Wadhwa are immensely proud of her, as she scored 91.2 per cent despite the adverse circumstances. Just last year, her mother was diagnosed with cancer, which was in the last stage. After a month-long treatment Stuti lost her mother in February. But nothing stopped her from taking her exams that started on February 15.

"I had considered taking a break initially, but then I thought my mom would have wanted me to study hard," said Stuti, and thanked her father, sister and school for all the support she got. Stuti wants to study medicine and is inclined towards becoming a veterinary doctor for her love of animals.

Niramay Khimasia from Somaiya School, Vidyavihar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy and needs the support of a wheelchair, did not let his physical constraint come in the way of securing 93 per cent. "I want to start a business of my own and plan to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration."

The Kumar triplets from Rajhans Vidyalaya — Sparsh, Yash and Harsh — scored almost similar scores, like they did their entire academic life. Sparsh got 92.7 per cent, Yash 96.2 per cent and Harsh 94.2 per cent. All three want to be engineers and study at IIT. "We studied together and followed a proper time table," said Sparsh.

HSC result today

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board has announced that the HSC result will be declared on Thursday.

