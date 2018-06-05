CDR Racket: Crime branch quizzes Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother

Officers have already recorded statements of Ayesha Shroff and Udita Goswami



Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The Thane Crime Branch, which is investigating the Call Detail Records (CDR) racket, summoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas yesterday for questioning. Officers have already recorded statements of Ayesha Shroff and Udita Goswami.

Unit I had issued a summons to Shamas, and accordingly, he presented himself in the crime branch for recording his statement on Monday. Officers said Shamas was summoned after his number was found in the call details list of Rizwan Siddiqui, lawyer of Nawazuddin's wife, on whom the actor had allegedly spied by procuring her CDR. Thane Crime Branch DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "Shamas had allegedly procured CDR of Nawazuddin's wife on his behalf. He has given the names of a few people and other important information in the case. We are verifying it and will soon take further action."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates