Celebrate 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by visiting a cinema near you

A film that shaped romance and pop culture in India — Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) — written and directed by then debutant Aditya Chopra, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It is also the longest-running Hindi film. On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, DDLJ is now being re-released across the world.

"DDLJ made people fall in love and has constantly won hearts whenever it has been screened across the world. On its 25th anniversary, we are re-releasing the film so that audiences can celebrate this cult classic on the big screen as we are planning the re-release in several key diaspora and non-diaspora global markets," informed Nelson D'Souza, Yash Raj Films, associate vice president-International distribution.

The 1995 film will be re-released across Germany, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland on October 30. "The film, which was made at a budget of R4 crore, emerged as a blockbuster in 1995 collecting about R89 crore in India and R13.50 crore in the overseas markets. In today's inflation adjusted value, DDLJ's collection stands at a staggering R455 crore in India and R69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to a phenomenal R524 crore," informs a trade source.

