Celebrating Dussehra, Tumbbad revisits the age-old wisdom of good versus evil

Tumbbad which is heavily inspired by Hindu folktales and mythology recently released a new poster quoting the words, Har Yug Ka Apna Raavan, Har Raavan Ka Apna Dussehra

Marking the festive occasion of Dussehra, Tumbbad which is heavily inspired by Hindu folktales and mythology, recently released a new poster quoting the words, "Har Yug Ka Apna Raavan, Har Raavan Ka Apna Dussehra".

Tumbbad revolves around the age-old wisdom of good versus evil, just like the festival of Dussehra. With the latest poster, the film thereby deepens the connection between the festival and the film.

Talking about the same, Sohum Shah said, "I have always felt a deep connection with Tumbbad, because it reminds me of the mythological stories that I have heard as a child. It seems that the audience is acknowledging it, too."

Anand L Rai, who has presented the film, said, "The essence of Tumbbad is very simple; it talks about good versus evil and this has been executed in an imaginative and thrilling manner. That it has been received with enthusiasm is evident with the growing word-of-mouth."

Tumbbad, which took six years of actor Sohum Shah's life, released last week and is being appreciated not just by industry folks, but also critics and the audience. The visually stunning film has been receiving immensely positive word of mouth maintaining the steady run of the film at the box office.

Fans have also taken to social media to talk about how the film's VFX quality is on par with some big Hollywood productions. Globally, critics have called Tumbbad a wildly original and never-before-seen edge-of-the-seat fantasy thriller.

The film is directed by debutant Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, and is jointly produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah. Tumbbad is in cinemas now.

