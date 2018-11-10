Celebrating the real avatars of B-Town stars with Jhakaas Awards 2018

bollywood

The first Bollywood Jhakaas Awards 2018 aims to bring fans closer to their cine idol

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been nominated for Best Fashionista; (left) Priyanka Chopra for Global Icon

Over the decades, Bollywood stars have been awarded for their convincing portrayals in front of the camera. In a departure from the regular awards, mid-day.com has introduced the Bollywood Jhakaas Awards 2018, the only people's choice awards where B-Town stars will be celebrated for their off-screen avatars.

From being a travel enthusiast to donning the hat of a Bollywood fashionista, every actor plays multiple roles in his/her life. The awards aim to bring their real-life roles to the fore, thus bringing their fans closer to their cine idol.

Celebrities have aced the fashion game - be it the airport or the gym look - giving fashion goals to their countless followers. Bollywood Jhakaas Awards will give their admirers a chance to vote for their favourite celebrity on these accounts, with nomination categories including the Best Out Of The Gym Look, Best Airport Look, Best No Makeup Look and Best Bollywood Fashionista.

Having tasted success in Bollywood, several stars have made their presence felt in the international circuit as well. The Best Global Icon award aims to honour those who have made us proud on international shores. In the age of Twitter and Instagram, actors give their followers a peek into their personal lives as they share pictures from their exotic vacations on their social media handles or indulge in cute banter with their better half, making them the perfect contenders for Best Travel Diaries and Best Lovestruck Jodi.

Bollywood Jhakaas Awards 2018 takes a step forward and acts differently amidst the clutter of various ceremonies with fun and quirky categories that include Best 50 Plus And Rocking On Social Media and many more. Fans can nominate their favourite celebrity by casting their vote on mid-day.com.

