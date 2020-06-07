Celina Jaitly: Getting better from depression is a lifelong commitment, it mostly doesn't show

Celina Jaitly began her Bollywood career in 2003 with the film Janasheen and went on to do successful films like No Entry and Apna Sapna Money Money. Over the last few years, she has been very active on social media but hasn't been seen in a Bollywood film. She spoke about the reason behind the same a few weeks back in an interview where she spoke about the traumas she had to go through.

She lost her mother and her child and facing the camera after these crippling incidents made her work extremely difficult. And now, talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, she spoke about these troubling times again. Talking about it, she said, "My husband was the Chief Commercial Officer of one of the leading organisations in the world when the depression hit me. I was rendered completely helpless. On the advice of doctors, he decided to resign, and for me to have a complete change in the fresh mountain air, he moved us back to our Alpine estate in Austria."

She also stated how it feels internally when someone's suffering from depression. She said, "Getting better from depression is a lifelong commitment. Depression mostly doesn't show. It lives within, and people don't recognise it, worrying that it will shatter their very being. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden. Therefore, get help, eliminate from your life all those who bring you down or add to the negativity, exercise (believe me, it helps), don't be shy to ask for help."

She finally came back with Seasons Greetings- A Tribute to Rituporno Ghosh, a film that tackles the relationship between a mother and a daughter. Playing this character didn't come easy for her as she had lost her mother. Speaking about essaying this role, she stated, "I remember while I was super excited to play Romita, when it came to my scenes with the wonderful and gorgeous Lillette, exploring a mother-daughter relationship aspect in the story was not easy. Having just lost my mother, it was tough to say the word Ma and not have a breakdown. I cried a lot on the sets. Only Ram knew about it, and he comforted me throughout."

