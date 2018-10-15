Celina Sharma: India is amazing for singers

bollywood

Marking her debut with DJ Shaan's Say Yes, Australia based Celina Sharma says she hopes to join Bollywood

Celina Sharma

Australia-based singer-songwriter Celina Sharma is set to make her singing debut with Say Yes, a collaboration with DJ Shaan. Born to an Indian father and on a generous appetite of Bollywood music, the artiste, 16, says the single will appeal to young listeners.

"We recorded and shot the track in Mumbai. I like the lyrics and I am certain the youth will enjoy it." Having performed with Shaan at the recently held Sunburn Festival gig in Mumbai, Sharma reveals that she harbours dreams of making a mark in Bollywood.

"I know that this is a beautiful country for singers and music producers [to thrive]. I am looking forward to being part of the industry." The singer counts the likes of Chris Brown, Alicia Keys and Beyonce among her inspiration. On returning to Australia, she hopes to produce a few numbers.

