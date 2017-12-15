Central Railway's 2 new Bombardiers to get rolling by December end

According to sources, while two of the Bombardiers will be made operational in a couple of days, another 22 would soon follow them. Of the total 24 trains of the fleet, 11 will be new and 13 less than a year old

This New Year, hop into one of Central Railway’s (CR) new Bombardier trains and enjoy the ride. With all the safety and other relevant permissions related to two trains of the fleet in place, the CR is all set to put them on track towards the end of this month. Speaking to mid-day, a CR spokesperson said, "The new trains will run on the main line, while the Siemens ones will operate on the Harbour line. Two of the new Bombardiers will be put into service any time soon, after the final decision is taken."



One of the two new Bombardiers that would soon be on track

According to sources, while two of the Bombardiers will be made operational in a couple of days, another 22 would soon follow them. Of the total 24 trains of the fleet, 11 will be new and 13 less than a year old. Work is going on to change the configuration of some of the trains that have already arrived at the Kurla car shed. The CR has struck a deal with the Western Railway to exchange their Medha class trains with Bombardiers, so that it has a common pool of trains.

The spokesperson further said, "The good news is that CR will get 24 new trains, which will help improve the service standard significantly. As the new trains are brought in, the older ones will be slowly phased out. The new ones, which are R40 crore each, will have CCTV cameras fitted in all the ladies coaches."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go