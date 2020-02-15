Central Railway conducts hi-speed run at 120 kmph in Mumbai division

The Central Railway on Friday successfully conducted a hi-speed trial run between the 10kmph distance of Neral and Karjat at 120kmph.

The trial was conducted during the annual inspection of the Lonavala-Kalyan section on the Mumbai Division by Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway. A.K. Jain, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, Principal Heads of Departments, Shri Shalabh Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division were present during the inspection.

Mittal inspected the Lonavala station including VIP room, improved station concourse, improved facade, Medical stall, Environment, and House Keeping department stall, Toilets, Waiting hall, IRCTC food plaza on platform no.1, Solar Water Cooler, Roof Top Solar, Second entrance, Selfie point, Solar tree, Rajbhasha exhibition and new parking area.

The General Manager also inspected the Electric Traction Operations, AC running room and Lobby at the yard. At Lonavala, Mittal also met Shrirang Barne, Hon’ble Member of Parliament and other Representatives of Passenger Associations and assured them to look into their demands and suggestions. He also witnessed nukkad natak on Passenger safety, UTS app promotion and mock drill on demonstration of rescue operations was also performed by Central Railway staff.

Mittal then inspected level crossing gate no 30, Sub-Sectioning and Paralleling Post (SSP) and Green level crossing gate on the Lonavala-Khandala section. At Khandala station the General Manager also inspected Traction Distribution stall, Leaky cable panel, RRI, Signal & Telecom stall and Wind mill. General Manager inspected the Supervisors Rest House, Gang Rest House, Operating stall, Operation Management System DAR Management System E-TSR and T/out at Monkey Hill. He later inspected the tunnel no 42, Viaduct no 6 at km 117 on the Monkey Hill-Nagnath section and viewed a documentary on the restoration of traffic at Viaduct no 6.

Mittal along with A.K. Jain inspected the curve between Jambrung and Palasdhari and AC local at Karjat. A successful High-Speed Run was also conducted on the Karjat-Neral section. Narrow Gauge Loco shed, Carriage & Wagon shed, Diesel Loco shed, Heritage Run, New Parking place, Community Hall, Stalls of Accounts, Personnel, and Safety department and Railway Colony was inspected at Neral station. A short film on the Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation by Railway was also screened for the General Manager and other Principal Heads of Department.

