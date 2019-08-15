Central Railway extends Independence Day wishes to passengers

national

Customers were presented with candies, a specially made brochure for the occasion and some give-aways souvenirs made from recycled plastic

This picture has been used for representational purpose

On Thursday, the Central Railway on the 73rd Independence Day greeted passengers aboard Pune Secunderabad Shatabdi Express by decking up the train with tricolor and balloons. "As a special initiative by Team Rolling Stock of Pune, our first service of the day, 12025/26 Pune Secunderabad Shatabdi Express was today decked up, with flex images of our freedom fighters, tricolor balloons, and festoons to mark the special occasion," Central Railway, Sunil Udasi, CPRO informed. "Customers were presented with candies, a specially made brochure for the occasion and some give-aways souvenirs made from recycled plastic," he added.

Shri A.K.Gupta, @GM_Crly addressing the gathering on the occasion of #Independenceday2019 at Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus heritage premises. pic.twitter.com/3nB0M8RwNK — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 15, 2019

Also, Central Railway took to Twitter to share Independence Day pictures. The tweet read: Shri A.K.Gupta, addressing the gathering on the occasion of #Independenceday2019 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus heritage premises.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Narendra Modi urged citizens of the country on Thursday to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and also suggested shopkeepers to provide eco-friendly bags to its customers. This statement comes with an aim to prevent environmental degradation. "During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single-use plastic," Prime Minister Modi said on the 73rd Independence Day while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"Shopkeepers should sell jute and cloth bags. Customers should adopt ways to reduce plastic usage. We must also put technologies in use to abolish plastic usage," Narendra Modi stated in his 90-minute-long speech. The Prime Minister also stressed that citizens must buy indigenous products and must strive to make the policy of "Make In India" a success. "Let us all resolve to use products made in India. Let us resolve: Local products for a lucky tomorrow. Local products for a beautiful tomorrow. Local products for a bright tomorrow," he added. "Our priority should be a Made in India product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector?" he said.

With inputs from ANI

