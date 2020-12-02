Central Railway plans Japanese Miyawaki plantation at Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

The LTT is also a part of the nine stations that the Central Railway plans to develop as a green power zone over the next three years. File pic

The Central Railway (CR) is planning to set up a mini urban forest at the Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on the lines of the Japanese Miyawaki plantation. Sources said that the CR was working out details to invite a proposal for the same. The Miyawaki technique can support 45 saplings within a 150 sqft area and Kurla LTT has huge space where the plantation can be set up in patches.

The Miyawaki method essentially involves planting native trees in a specific area to develop a dense, self-sustaining grove. Plantations set up under the Miyawaki method - developed by Japanese botanist and plant ecology expert Dr. Akira Miyawaki - have improved carbon-dioxide absorption, reduced noise and dust and added more green surface area.

“There are a lot of open patches at Kurla LTT where the plantation can be developed. We are working on a proposal to get this done at the earliest. This will help improve the green cover at the station premises,” said a senior official.

The idea, which was first mooted by former municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, originally targeted planting 4 lakh trees on 65 plots across the city by spending R32 crore, but there has not been much progress in the matter. Sources said that Miyawaki plantations attract birds, butterflies and chameleons.

The LTT is also a part of the nine stations that the CR plans to develop as a green power zone over the next three years. It has identified Dadar, Govandi, Cotton Green, Byculla, traffic building at CSMT, LTT, Lonavala, Umbermali and Thansit stations for the project.

