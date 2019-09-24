Central Railway plants a record 5.50 lakh plantations in four months

The Central Railway on Monday said that they had carried out a record 5.50 lakh plantations in a period of four months between June to September this year. Of these, a total of 2.13 lakh plantations have been done in Nagpur division which is highest among all divisions of Central Railway. At Ambarnath 55 acres of land has been utilised for green patches and plantations of 62,500 saplings was carried out in joint venture with forest department of Maharashtra government.

Beside 3 nurseries in Mumbai Division, 3 on Bhusaval division, 5 on Solapur Division and 1 on Pune Division have established as per guidelines of Swachhta Pakwada. These nurseries will help in making more green patches on Central Railway.

"Swachh Parisar" was also observed on Central Railway on September 23, 2019, as a part of "Swachhata Pakhwada". Intensive cleaning was carried out on railway platforms, station areas, Railway colonies and station premises. Besides activities like plantation of 2500 plant saplings, Shramdan at 175 stations and Plastic waste collection at 150 stations were also undertaken. Passenger awareness programmes on cleanliness through Nukkad Nataks at 11 stations and Swachhata Rallies at 17 stations were also organized.

The activities done under "Swachh Parisar" at divisions are as under; Mumbai Division: The officers and staff of Parel Workshop, headed by Shri Mahesh Kumar, CWM / Parel, carried out Shramdan and garbage removal was done. Nukkad Natak was performed at Dadar station by volunteers of NGO Jannat Media Group in presence of Senior Railway Officers and Members of ZRUCC.

Pune Division: Passengers of Train no 11039 Maharashtra Express were counselled at Miraj, Kirloskarwadi and Takari as a part of the Swachhata Abhiyaan Rally on keeping the premises clean by avoiding throwing of garbage through the window and to avoid use of plastics. Besides intensive cleaning drive, Nukkad Nataks and Rallies were organized with help from Railway Pravasi Sanstha and students of Matoshree Tanubai Dagdu Khade Public school.

Bhusaval Division: Intensive cleaning activities headed by Shri G R Iyer, Station Director and Shri S S Pawar, ADMR-I along with members of Jai Mata Di Morning Walkers Group were carried out at Bhusaval station premises and Coaching complex. Cleanliness of sidings and rakes at various sheds and depots were also undertaken.

Nagpur Division: Intensive cleaning activities and Shramdan were carried out at station, railway premises and Railway colonies of Nagpur, Ajni, Amla, Wardha and Ballarshah.

Solapur Division: Intensive cleaning activities and Shramdan were carried out at Railway Officers colony and Railway Staff colonies of Solapur, Akkalkot, Kalaburagi, Wadi and Latur stations. Colony residents were also counselled for separation of wet and dry garbage.

