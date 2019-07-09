Central Railways: All lines made operational, no water-logging reported in Mumbai

mumbai-rains

CR CPRO said that no water-logging has been reported on the railway tracks, Kurla to Mulund section recorded 13mm rainfall during the last one hour. Now all three lines have been made operational

Mumbai railways. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said the affected railway services due to rainfall have resumed in the city on Tuesday which includes all three lines including Up, Down, and Middle are now operational.

Due to non stop efforts of dedicated staff, Central Railway Mumbai suburban services on Main line, harbour, trans harbour, 4th corridor are running inspite of unprecedented rains..@RidlrMUM @m_indicator @mumbairailusers @drmmumbaicr @mybmc — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2019

Heavy rains caused water-logging in several areas of Mumbai, flight operations were also affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Monday morning.

Central Railways had arranged eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush during peak hours amidst incessant rainfall, earlier this week.

On Monday, The Central Railway said there was heavy rain at various locations on Mumbai suburban route. "Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," it tweeted.

The suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an IMD official here said. This caused water-logging on rail tracks at Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Sion and other stations due to which local trains on the Central Line were running slow. The Mumbai municipal corporation said it regrets the inconvenience caused to Mumbai residents owing to heavy rain.

