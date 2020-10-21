Central Railway's biggest union donates Rs 1 crore, ambulance for fighting COVID-19

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a resident during a medical screening for the COVID-19 in Mumbai. Pic/AFP

The National Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU), one of the railways’ biggest trade unions in Mumbai, donated a well-equipped ambulance to the Central Railway Hospital last week. They also donated Rs 51 lakh each to the PM Care Fund and the Maharashtra government to fight against COVID-19.

The well-equipped ambulance for Kalyan Railway Hospital was handed over by NRMU general secretary Venu P Nair to general manager of Central Railway Sanjeev Mittal, in the presence of PCPO Dr AK Sinha and other principal heads of the departments of Central Railway.

Speaking to Mid-day, Nair said NRMU has always come forward to protect the interest of railwaymen, unorganised workforce engaged in railway activities and to help the toiling mass affected by natural calamities across the country.

“We have donated an amount of Rs 51 lakh each to PM Care Fund and Maharashtra CMDRF,” Nair said.

“All the branches of this union, expanding from five divisions of Central Railway (Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusawal and Nagpur) and two divisions of KRCL (Ratnagiri and Karwar), have come forward to offer various services and humanitarian aids,” Nair added.

The union distributed thousands of food packets, drinking water and refreshments to the destitute, migrant workers, patients, medical staff and security personnel across the zone.

The union also distributed sanitizers, masks, soaps, towels and other safety accessories to thousands of staffers and their family members.

Touch-less/pedestal operated sanitizer vending machines and hand wash apparatus were also installed in offices across the zone.

Moreover, awareness campaigns were conducted across the zone to educate the staff to comply with the safety guidelines to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news