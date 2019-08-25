Centre launches 85 schemes with set time-frame in Jammu and Kashmir

national

The government introduced an array of insurances schemes including the Atal Pension Yojana has also been introduced in the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government aims to achieve 100 percent coverage of these schemes by September 30. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Sunday, the Centre launched 85 people-oriented development schemes, like PM-KISAN, PM-KISAN-Pension, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and Stand-Up India in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Accordingly, the government aims to achieve 100 percent coverage of these schemes, which come under 21 ministries, within one month (by September 30).

An array of insurances schemes including the Atal Pension Yojana has also been introduced in the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also plans to provide electricity to all the households in Jammu and Kashmir. Special initiatives started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as the LPG connection to the poor household and direct benefit transfer (DBT) for LPG and kerosene, focussing to empower women, especially in rural areas, have also been introduced.

Also Read: Raj Thackeray hails government's decision to scrap Article 370 as 'Exceptional'

While the PM-KISAN and the PM-KISAN-Pension schemes come under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the Stand-Up India scheme comes under the Ministry of Finance. Reacting on the same, Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik said, "As we march to a new and bright future, I want every resident of J&K to benefit from the changes that have been made. I want every eligible individual to be covered by the development programs being implemented by the Government of India all over the country, including J&K."

He also said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered due to the separatist propaganda and cross-border terrorism which has created an atmosphere of fear and terror and also impeded socio-economic development in the state.

Earlier this month, the Government passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 with 370 members of parliaments (MPs) voting in favour and 70 against it. The revoking of Article 370 stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories with J&K having a legislature and Ladakh being without a legislature.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, leaders asked to stay away from Srinagar

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates