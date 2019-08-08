Raj Thackeray hails government's decision to scrap Article 370 as 'Exceptional'

national

Thackeray, who has been a vocal critic of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, took to Twitter and hailed the government's decision to revoke Article 370, which had granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir

Raj Thackeray during one of his political rallies. Pic/Midday photographers

On August 5, 2019, the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 with 370 members of parliaments (MPs) voting in favour and 70 against it. The revoking of Article 370 has stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Now, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be two new union territories with J&K having a legislature and while Ladakh will be without legislature.

On the same day, the Lok Sabha also passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, with Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong.

Here's what the revoking of Article 370 revoked means for Jammu and Kashmir:

While people across politics, cricket, Bollywood and business industry welcomed the decision with open hearts, there was one man whose reaction surprised many. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate the Narendra Modi-led government on its historic decision.

Thackeray hailed the government for scrapping Article 370 and called the decision an 'Exceptional' one. Here's what Raj Thackeray tweeted:

After a long time, the Central Govt makes an exceptional decision ! — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) August 5, 2019

During the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had addressed 10 rallies, including in (former chief minister Ashok Chavan's) Nanded, (senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde's) Solapur and (Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora's) Mumbai South). But in Maharashtra, the alliance of Shiv Sena-BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections by virtually beating the Congress-NCP led coalition in the state.

Election Results 2019: The spectacular failure of Raj Thackeray

Recently, in order to take on the Narendra Modi led BJP government, Raj Thackeray joined hands with major opposition parties in order to protest against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Thackeray met Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the launch of a massive nationwide campaign against the credibility of EVMs.

