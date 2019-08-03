Raj Thackeray moves to intensify anti-EVM protest

mumbai

Unites Opposition for a demonstration in the city on August 21

Raj Thackeray addressing a press conference on Friday, ahead of the rally against EVMs. Pic/Ashish Raje

Major Opposition parties on Friday announced their decision to intensify the protest against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with a demonstration planned on August 21 in the city. The Opposition was led by MNS president Raj Thackeray, who didn't contest the Lok Sabha polls this year, held a press conference in the city on Friday. Thackeray recently met Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss about launching a massive campaign nationwide against the credibility of EVMs. The Opposition wants the Election Commission to go back to the ballot paper system in the state Assembly elections.

Thackeray told the reporters that the Opposition plans to reach out to the voters across the state to seek their opinion on EVMs. "Applications will be filled and their opinion sought," he said. The filled-up applications will then be sent to the Chief Election Officer of Maharashtra, Baldev Singh, who on Thursday said EVMs could not be tampered with and the people should not believe the rumour-mongers.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal, Shetkari Sanghtana's Raju Shetti, PWP's Jayant Patil, CPI's Prakash Reddy and AAP's Brigadier Sudhir Sawant also addressed the conference. Pawar demanded transparency in conducting polls. "Voters should know where their votes go," he said. Bhujbal demanded to know why a technology that was discarded by developed countries like the US and Japan was being used in India.

Thorat said their protest would be significant for democracy as it would make the government and the EC clear the misunderstandings surrounding EVMs. Shetti said the village sabhas would actively participate in the protest. However, Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which has also claimed that EVMs could be easily manipulated, was not a part of the press conference. The party wants the Congress to explain its accusation that 'VBA was BJP's team B' before entering into an alliance.

Introspect, don't blame EVMs: CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking to reporters in Wardha during the Maha Janadesh Yatra, said the Opposition "should stop blaming EVMs and introspect". "The two consecutive Lok Sabha results have rattled the Opposition. It is time they accept the truth that the voters are not with them. EVMs are not something new," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates