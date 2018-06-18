'Centre misusing Guvs' offices to damage non-BJP state govts'
Sitaram Yechury says it's trying to install BJP govts despite the party not winning the mandate
CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday accused the Modi government of using Governors' offices to destabilise the non-BJP state governments as well as to install BJP governments despite the saffron party not winning the mandate.
Yechury's statement came ahead of his joining a protest march to the Prime Minister's residence organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, against the alleged high-handedness of the central government and direct interference in Delhi administration.
"Joining the protest rally to the Prime Minister's residence on Sunday to express serious condemnation over the manner in which federalism, a fundamental feature of our Constitution, is being undermined by this BJP central government," Yechury said in a statement.
"Utilising the office of the Governors and Lt. Governors, the BJP central government is seeking to destabilise non-BJP democratically elected state governments. This is happening with the democratically elected governments in Delhi and in Puducherry," he said. Yechury said the office of the Governor was sought to be utilised "to hijack people's mandate in Karnataka", which was thwarted.
Delhi's IAS body rebuts AAP's claim
Delhi's IAS association rebutted the claim of AAP that its officers were on a strike. Revenue Secretary Manisha Saxena along with Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi and South Delhi District Magistrate Amjad Tak held a press meet and said the IAS officers were "working with utmost sincerity and dedication".
Five Delhi Metro stations shut
Five prime Metro stations in the heart of Delhi were closed in view of a protest march by AAP workers from Mandi House to the Prime Minister's residence.
