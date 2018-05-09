CGBSE 2018: CG Board 12th Result 2018 declared, check cgbse.net, cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board has declared the CGBSE 12th Result 2018. It is available on the chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com and cgbse.net

The Chhattisgarh Board has declared the CGBSE 12th Result 2018. It is available on the chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com and cgbse.net. Students can check their CG Board 12th Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh. Here are the key steps of checking Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2017. The CGBSE 10th result 2017 will be available on official website - cgbse.net

In order to check CG Board 12th Result 2017, students will be required to enter their admit card details and other important personal information in the fields provided. After the CGBSE 12th Result 2018 results are announced, students can visit the official website to check the results. The detailed steps to view CGBSE 12th Result 2017 are listed below

>> Log on to official website on chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter Roll Number in the allocated field and click 'submit' to view.

>> Download the CG Board 12th Result 2018 in PDF format

>> Take out printout of CGBSE 12th Result 2018 mark sheet.

Students should download the CGBSE 12th Result 2018 on their system only for offline viewing and to be used as a reference for admission formalities. Authorities will always ask for the original mark sheets issued by the CGBSE to corroborate the online / printed scorecard before completing their admission formalities.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was established in the year 2001, and has been functioning since the year 2002. The functions of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) include grafting academic policies for affiliated schools, regulating and implementing policies, Conduction of bi-yearly examination for evaluation of students and prescribing syllabus for courses.

