CGBSE 2018: CG Board 12th Result 2018 on May 9 at 10 am, check Cgbse.Net, Cgbse.Nic.In

CGBSE 2018: CG Board 12th Result 2018 results will be available on chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com and cgbse.net

CGBSE Result 2018 Class 12: The Chhattisgarh Board is set to announce the CGBSE 12th Result 2018 on May 9, 2018. Results will be available on chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com and cgbse.net.

Students can check their CG Board 12th Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh. Here are the key steps of checking Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2018.

The CGBSE 10th result 2018 wi0ll be available on official website - cgbse.net

To check CG Board 12th Result 2018, students need to do the following steps to view their CGBSE 12th Result 2018

>> Log on to official website on chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter Roll Number in the allocated field and click 'submit' to view.

>> Download the CG Board 12th Result 2018 in PDF format

>> Take out printout of CGBSE 12th Result 2018 mark sheet.

In case students want to recheck their results, CGBSE has provided options for reevaluation and rechecking. However, students who have scored below 20 and above 80 will not be eligible to apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets.

