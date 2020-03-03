Chaddi murder case: Suspected killer evades cops; Thane police always one step behind

Thane police, who last week filed an FIR in the alleged murder of gangster Naresh Chaddi after mid-day constantly highlighted their reluctance, have not made any arrest yet. They first want to nab Chaddi's domestic help Ravi Valecha, but are failing miserably as the suspected killer is giving them the slip by always being a step ahead. Chaddi was found dead at his Kalyan residence in February 2016.

mid-day had highlighted how the police were reluctant to investigate Naresh Aasandas Pahalajani alias Naresh Chaddi's mysterious death. However, on Friday the Khadakpada police finally registered an FIR against Congress corporator Godhumal Kishnani, his son Praveen and Valecha.

Subsequently, a team of police officers launched a manhunt to catch Valecha, and went to his house to arrest him but returned empty handed. During the search, they chanced upon a few locals who knew Renu Thakur, Valecha's partner in crime, and got her address.



Naresh Chaddi

They extracted Valecha's mobile number from Thakur and started tracing his tower location, but he has been successful in evading arrest by being on the move constantly, said a police officer.

"After enquiring with the residents we got the address of Thakur. We went to her house and got Ravi's' mobile number to trace Valecha," the officer said. He added that Valecha "has been continuously changing his location".

Another officer from Thane police said, "Last night, we waited till 1 am but he did not return home. It is believed that Ravi has become alert after the case was filed against him, as he is not returning home. Officers in plain clothes are in the vicinity to keep an eye on the people visiting his house. He will soon be held."

Though the Thane police are hunting Valecha, they haven't yet visited the house of the other accused — the Kishnanis. "Our prime focus right now is to first arrest Ravi," the officer said.

The Khadakpada police said Chaddi had hired Valecha to take care of his daily chores. Valecha would accompany the gangster everywhere and was the last person to meet Chaddi the day he died.

2016

Year Naresh Chaddi was killed

Feb 28

The day the police filed the FIR

