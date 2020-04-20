Chahatt Khanna: Would love to settle down again, the term single mother is very insulting

Not too many actors from Bollywood or even Television have gone through as many personal ups and downs as Chahatt Khanna. She was unfortunately separated from her husband Farhan Mirza in 2018 and was earlier married to Bharat Narsinghani. And now, there were reports that she was in a relationship with singer Mika Singh. However, she revealed she was staying with him only for their single, Quarantine Love.

And now, speaking about her future and present, she spoke to Zoom and talked about her desire to settle down again and why she feels that the term 'Single Mother' is insulting. Speaking about her wish to settle down again, she said, "Of course, I want to settle down again. I would say that family is my priority and I have done my bit of my work. I have achieved success a few times that I wanted. I am doing well in my life, touchwood."

She added, "Right now, by God's grace, I have everything. After a while, I would like to settle down with a good life partner and not think about anyone or anybody." And as stated above, she also shed light on being a single mother and said, "It is a very insulting term, and I realised this much later. There is a term called Milf which these guys, doggers use for women who are elder to them, married, single parent, single mom, divorced and they think people like them are good to have fun with. This is a hard-hitting fact of our society which I just discovered a few days back and I was shattered when I came to know this. This is what happens when she steps out of her marriage."

Chahatt keeps sharing her pictures and videos on her social media account and the actress is truly beautiful. We wish her all the best for her future and we hope we all can learn from what she said!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news