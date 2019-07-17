Chain snatcher arrested in south Delhi

crime

The accused, Sadeem, listed as a "Bad Character" of Tigri police station was nabbed with the help of a CCTV footage, they said

Representational image

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man allegedly involved in multiples cases of chain snatching has been nabbed from south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Wednesday. The accused identified as Sadeem is listed as a "Bad Character" of Tigri police station and was nabbed with the help of a CCTV footage, they stated.

With his arrest, police claimed to have worked out three cases of chain snatching. The receiver of the snatched chain, Sashi Bhushan Sharma who is a resident of Sangam Vihar has also been arrested, police informed. The accused was involved in 17 cases of robbery and snatching. He was produced in the court and is on two-day police custody remand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar, said. One stolen gold chain has been recovered, police said, adding efforts are being made to recover other stolen articles.

In another incident, a 32-year-old private cab driver from Naigaon was arrested after he allegedly snatched gold ornaments from women he was ferrying in his car, and from women who he stopped to ask for directions to a fictitious address. The Charkop police said the accused is a professional thief. One such attack in the Charkop area last week was captured by a CCTV camera and the police traced the car number and caught the accused from Naigaon. They recovered the stolen ornaments from the cab. According to police sources, the accused has been identified as Sunil Sakpal. Last week, Sakpal had snatched the gold chain of a 35-year-old woman while she was returning from the temple with her sister. Sakpal called out to them, asking them if they knew the directions to an address. As they came closer, he snatched the woman's chain and fled in his cab.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates