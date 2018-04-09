Chalo Champaran: 20,000 volunteers to promote cleanliness on Satyagraha's 100-yr anniversary

For the swachchagrahis, the main aim has been to educate people from all 38 districts of Bihar in matters related to cleanliness and to promote the construction of toilets

Marking the 100-year-anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha, the “Satyagraha se Swachhagraha” campaign will conclude on April 10. The concluding event will be attended by key dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over 20,000 'swachhagrahis' or volunteers working for cleanliness.

The campaign extended over the span of a week, starting from April 3. For the swachchagrahis, the main aim has been to educate people from all 38 districts of Bihar in matters related to cleanliness and to promote the construction of toilets.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi the festivities on April 10 will also be attended by Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Ministers of neighbouring states, as well as Union Minister for Agriculture, Radha Mohan Singh.

The event has also gained popularity on social media, under the hashtag '#ChaloChamparan". Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit also joined the campaign.

.@MadhuriDixit lauds the role of #Swachhagrahis in leading the @SwachhBharat behaviour change revolution across the country. #ChaloChamparan, a tribute to Bapu from the land of Satyagraha. #à¤Âà¤²à¥Â_à¤Âà¤Âà¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¤£ pic.twitter.com/lIaJ8UL1HL — Swachh Bharat (@swachhbharat) April 4, 2018

Watch @AnushkaSharma's message to the women of India who are leading the #SwachhBharat movement from the forefront. Let us pledge to make India free from open defecation. #à¤Âà¤²à¥Â_à¤Âà¤Âà¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¤£ #ChaloChamparan pic.twitter.com/lHmtLWA41N — Swachh Bharat (@swachhbharat) April 4, 2018

The Champaran Satyagraha was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on April 10, 1917, as a non violent means of getting the rights of indigo farmers recognised. The Satyagraha was also one of the first non-violent protests of the Indian freedom struggle to end successfully.

