Champions League: Worst is possible, says coach Henry as Monaco crash out

Thierry Henry's Monaco slumped to an embarrassing 4-0 home defeat to Club Brugge on Tuesday as the French side tumbled out of the Champions League group stage with two games still to play.

Giant striker Hans Vanaken scored twice, the second from the penalty spot, while Brazilian forward Wesley banged in a third as Monaco fell three goals behind in just 24 minutes. Ruud Vormer condemned Monaco to their heaviest ever home loss in Europe as he netted a fourth with five minutes to go to leave Henry's team fighting for the consolation of a spot in the Europa League last 32.

It came just hours after club owner Dmitry Rybolovlev was detained for questioning by police in Monaco in relation to a corruption probe stemming from his long-running legal battle with a Swiss art dealer.

Henry remains without a win in five matches in his first managerial role, as Monaco's winless run in the Champions League extended to 12 outings. "I am upset with the way we reacted to falling behind. We started well, but once we fell behind we stopped playing and that's worrying. I'm telling myself the worst is possible. We need to get back on the right track and will now focus on the league," said Henry.

