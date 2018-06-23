Champions Trophy: India crush Pakistan 4-0 in the first match

While the Indian strikers were on target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keeping Pakistan forward line at bay

Indian hockey team/PTI

India blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to open its campaign on a rousing note in the final edition of the Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament, here today. India scored four field goals with comeback man Ramandeep Singh (26th, 60th min) scoring a brace. Young Dilpreet Singh (54th) and Mandeep Singh (57th) were the other scorers.

While the Indian strikers were on target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keeping Pakistan forward line at bay. India, eyeing its maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match tomorrow.

