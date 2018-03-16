Champions Trophy: India to clash with rivals Pakistan in opener

India will take on Pakistan in the opening match of the Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 which will be held here from June 23 to July 1



Representational Picture

India will take on Pakistan in the opening match of the Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 which will be held here from June 23 to July 1. That match will be followed by another eye-catching fixture, with home favourites and European champions Netherlands taking on Olympic and Pan American champions Argentina.

A sensational opening day of action will be rounded off by the meeting between Australia and Belgium who will meet in what is certain to be a hugely competitive fixture between two of the best attacking sides in the world. Other schedule highlights include a showdown between European neighbours Netherlands and Belgium on June 24, while a rerun of the 2016 Olympics final between Argentina and Belgium is slated for June 26.

Argentina will be looking to reverse their loss to Australia in December's Men's Odisha Hockey World League Final on the last day of the round-robin on June 30. The Netherlands and India, the champions of Europe and Asia respectively, will clash on June 30.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever