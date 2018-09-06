Chandan Roy Sanyal plans to direct films

bollywood

Chandan Roy Sanyal intends to write exciting parts for himself as that would give him the opportunity to show his talent

Chandan Roy Sanyal

Chandan Roy Sanyal is planning to turn director and make films himself as he believes he has not worked to his full potential as an actor. Chandan, who has been playing supporting roles in films like "Rang De Basanti", "Kaminey", "D Day", "Jab Harry Met Sejal" and "Chef", among others, intends to write exciting parts for himself as that would give him the opportunity to show his talent.

"There is dearth of good roles, I am not feeling satisfied, kicked out with the offers, so I started writing my own parts and want to make films. It's been eight years (I am acting), I feel I am still not warmed up as an actor. I have not done great work. I went to make my life more difficult as an artiste...so I have started making my own films," Chandan told PTI. Chandan has already made a short film and has finished writing a few stories.

"I am saving money to make films. Previously I used to spent money on making plays but hardly people watch plays today, so I started writing for films," he says.

The actor, who considers Vijay Anand and Guru Dutt as his idols, is currently working on a black comedy and a love story, that he hopes would go on floors next year.

"One is a black comedy, it is about a son trying to kill his father for money and how everything goes crazy in the film. Other is a nostalgic love story... it is like musical. It is a romantic film and has European touch to it. I am excited to tell these stories."

He will be seen next in Nandita Das-directed "Manto".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever