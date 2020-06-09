Chandan Roy Sanyal talks about not being a typical baddie in Kaali 2

Months after he won praise for his act in the critically-acclaimed web series Hawa Badle Hasu, Chandan Roy Sanyal has grabbed eyeballs as a physically challenged crime overlord in the second instalment of Kaali.

Admitting that the part may seem "boring" at a glance, the actor says it was the character's mental strength that drew him in. "My character, Swapan, is paralysed and is in a wheelchair throughout [the series]. I had to shoot all my scenes sitting on the chair, which made it difficult," he explains. The bilingual featuring Paoli Dam beautifully explores Kolkata through the journey of the protagonist. "We've often seen underworld stories from Mumbai. This one is set in Kolkata for a change," he adds.

Though he was widely appreciated for his performance in Kaminey (2009), Sanyal was unable to ride the wave of success. He credits the digital boom for democratising the game and bringing talented artistes to the fore. "Before the lockdown, I had several projects including Hawa Badle Hasu, Bhram, Kaali and Aashram. In films, we get only limited parts to showcase our talent. But the OTT platforms have opened up new avenues. It is a great time for actors like me, who are complete outsiders yet get meaty roles." Ask him if he has got his due, and Sanyal says, "My full potential has yet to be tapped. I have not given up on the fight. I will claim what is mine."

