Chandigarh: Man, two kids killed in fire, wife & mother injured

national

Das's wife and mother were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added. It is suspected that an electric short circuit could have triggered the fire, but the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, he said

Raipur: A 28-year-old man and his two minor children were killed, while his wife and mother suffered serious burn injuries after a fire broke out at their residence here early Saturday, police said.

The blaze broke out when the victims were sleeping in their tin-shed hut in Sweeper Colony under Tikrapara police station area, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur told PTI.

Soon after being alerted, a rescue team was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, he said. "While Sujit Das was charred to death at the spot, his son Tuktuk (5) and daughter Kavya (3) succumbed to serious burn injuries at a local hospital," Thakur said.

Das's wife and mother were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added. It is suspected that an electric short circuit could have triggered the fire, but the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever