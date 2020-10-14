Chandigarh NGO displays 36-feet mask, promotes safety measures amid COVID-19

Parivartan, a non-government organisation, launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign with the display of a 36-feet long mask to promote social distancing practices in Chandigarh. "Today we have organised a mask campaign in order to raise public awareness during COVID-19 pandemic. Our aim is to promote the importance of wearing a mask and practising social distancing in the current scenario," Renuka Sharma, president of Parivartan Welfare Association told ANI on Tuesday.



The 36-feet long mask was displayed for public acknowledgement and people were requested to pen their thoughts on it and raise a collective voice to wear masks in order to prevent coronavirus infection.



Sharma further said, "Mask is the only vaccine at our disposal until something more authentic arrives. Hence, it is of utmost importance to wear it as a safety shield. In doing so, we're protecting each other."



The NGO plans to take the 36-feet mask to various parts of Chandigarh to promote their cause.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever