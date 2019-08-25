Chandrababu Naidu condoles Arun Jaitley's demise, calls it a personal loss

national

Jaitley passed away in New Delhi at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Chandrababu Naidu condoles Arun Jaitley's demise. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: N Chandrababu Naidu, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader expressed condolences on former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's demise on Sunday. He stated, "It is a personal loss and also a loss to the country. He was a great intellectual and a good statesman. He brought a lot of reforms as Finance Minister."

"I knew him for two and a half decades. He helped Andhra Pradesh a lot. During Vajpayee's time also we worked together, so I had a long association with him. He was a very good parliamentarian," he added. N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier tweeted on Saturday: "Devastated to learn about the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji. Truly cherish the many years of friendship shared with a humble leader who was also a great statesman. My deepest condolences to his family." Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He was 66.

A four-time member of Rajya Sabha, he became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. Arun Jaitley was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009 to 2014. Jaitley was Finance and Corporate Affairs minister in the first term of Modi government and also held portfolios of Defence and Information and Broadcasting.

With inputs from ANI

