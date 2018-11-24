Chandrashekhar Bawankule: Land for Jaitapur nuclear project acquired

national

The land acquisition process for the 9900 MW nuclear power plant in Jaitapur, about 600 kilometres from Mumbai, has been completed, Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLC Anant Gadgil in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Thursday, Bawankule added that the state government was assisting the Centre in acquiring the land for the project. "The land acquisition process is complete," Bawankule stated in his written reply.

Responding to the Congress MLC's query on whether the project faced opposition from local residents, Bawankule said yes. Local residents, as well as parties like Shiv Sena, have been opposing the project citing safety concerns. The project is being undertaken by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and Electricite de France, a French power utility firm.

The Jaitapur nuclear power plant comprises six reactors with a combined capacity of 9900 MW. An Industrial Way Forward Agreement for the implementation of the project was signed on March 10 this year between NPCIL and Electricite de France.

