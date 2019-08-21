Chandrayaan-2 enters second Lunar Orbit successfully

national

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled between 5.30 a.m. - 6.30 a.m on August 28, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters second Lunar Orbit. Pic/ISRO's Twitter

The Indian Space Research Organisation said that the second Lunar orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was successfully completed on Wednesday. According to ISRO, the orbit manoeuvre began at 12.50 pm and it achieved 118 km X 4,412 km. It took 1228 seconds to complete. All spacecraft parameters are normal.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled between 5.30 a.m. - 6.30 a.m on August 28, 2019. Chandrayaan-2 was put into its first Lunar orbit on Tuesday. Chandrayaan-2 was injected into an elliptical orbit of 170X45,475 km on July 22 by India's heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a textbook style.

The spacecraft has three segments- the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), rover 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads) and the lander 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads). According to the Indian space agency, major activities include Earth-bound manoeuvres, lunar-bound manoeuvres, the trans-lunar insertion, Vikram's separation from Chandrayaan-2 and touch down on the Moon's the South Pole.

