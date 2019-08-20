Chandrayaan 2 entring the lunar orbit: Twitterati rejoices
ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 project has successfully entered the lunar orbit and the Twitterati are celebrating the proud accomplishment
The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft, India’s second lunar expedition, has successfully entered the lunar orbit, making the moment a major milestone for the country’s moon mission. The spacecraft that was launched into space on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle and had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14, is expected to land on the surface of the moon on September 7. The maneuver called the ‘Lunar Orbit insertion (LOI)’ was completed at 9.02 am with its duration being 1738 seconds, the space research organization said in the statement.
With the project achieving the milestone, Twitter saw a rush of congratulatory tweets from some of the most prominent leaders.
Also Read: Chandrayaan 2 successfully placed in moon's orbit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on their accomplishment, calling the milestone an important step to the landmark journey to the moon.
Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon’s orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019
Best wishes for its successful culmination.
BJP MP of Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tweeted praising the project and said that the milestone will mark another success in India’s history.
India's space missions have continued to make history and #Chandrayaan2 continues to headline our efforts.— Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 20, 2019
It's entry into the lunar orbit will mark another success in India's history. pic.twitter.com/yLl0GDNMGc
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate the ISRO for the completion of the maneuver and sent his best wishes for the landing.
Heartiest Congratulations to Team #ISRO for successful completion of Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver today.
India's pride #Chandrayaan2 has completed yet another milestone.
Best wishes for smooth Moon landing on September 7
à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥¤
à¤Âà¤¯ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥¤
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 20, 2019
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also took to the micro-blogging site to convey his best wishes to the space research organisation.
Great news! #Chandrayaan2 moves closer to the Moon.— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 20, 2019
Congratulations @isro https://t.co/AY88nK0Pwq
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted conveying his best wishes to the ISRO scientists.
ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ And the journey is the destination, @isro We love the ride you’re taking us on. Don’t ever cease your exploration...Next stop, Mars... https://t.co/7rRrArHVNg— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2019
Prominent businessman Anand Mahindra also posted his best wishes to ISRO for the maneuver.
ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ And the journey is the destination, @isro We love the ride you’re taking us on. Don’t ever cease your exploration...Next stop, Mars... https://t.co/7rRrArHVNg— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2019
The next lunar orbit bound manoeuvre is anticipated to occur on Wednesday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, ISRO informed. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 -- India's second lunar expedition -- will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon its South Polar region.
"This mission will help us gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface", the space agency had said in the statement.
With inputs from PTI
Also Read: Chandrayaan 2: The glorious journey so far
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
What will happen once Chandrayaan 2 lands on the moon?