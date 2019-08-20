Chandrayaan 2 entring the lunar orbit: Twitterati rejoices

national

ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 project has successfully entered the lunar orbit and the Twitterati are celebrating the proud accomplishment

A view of the Chandrayaan-2 on board GSLVMkIII-M1 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Nellore district, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Pic/PTI

The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft, India’s second lunar expedition, has successfully entered the lunar orbit, making the moment a major milestone for the country’s moon mission. The spacecraft that was launched into space on July 22 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle and had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14, is expected to land on the surface of the moon on September 7. The maneuver called the ‘Lunar Orbit insertion (LOI)’ was completed at 9.02 am with its duration being 1738 seconds, the space research organization said in the statement.

With the project achieving the milestone, Twitter saw a rush of congratulatory tweets from some of the most prominent leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on their accomplishment, calling the milestone an important step to the landmark journey to the moon.

Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon’s orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon.



Best wishes for its successful culmination. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019

BJP MP of Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tweeted praising the project and said that the milestone will mark another success in India’s history.

India's space missions have continued to make history and #Chandrayaan2 continues to headline our efforts.



It's entry into the lunar orbit will mark another success in India's history. pic.twitter.com/yLl0GDNMGc — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) August 20, 2019

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to congratulate the ISRO for the completion of the maneuver and sent his best wishes for the landing.

Heartiest Congratulations to Team #ISRO for successful completion of Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver today.



India's pride #Chandrayaan2 has completed yet another milestone.



Best wishes for smooth Moon landing on September 7



à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥¤

à¤Âà¤¯ à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥¤

— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 20, 2019

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also took to the micro-blogging site to convey his best wishes to the space research organisation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted conveying his best wishes to the ISRO scientists.

ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ And the journey is the destination, @isro We love the ride you’re taking us on. Don’t ever cease your exploration...Next stop, Mars... https://t.co/7rRrArHVNg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 20, 2019

Prominent businessman Anand Mahindra also posted his best wishes to ISRO for the maneuver.

The next lunar orbit bound manoeuvre is anticipated to occur on Wednesday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, ISRO informed. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 -- India's second lunar expedition -- will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon its South Polar region.

"This mission will help us gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface", the space agency had said in the statement.

With inputs from PTI

