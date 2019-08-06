Chandrayaan-2 successfully performs fifth earth bound orbit-raising maneuver

national

Chandrayaan-2 will be the first Indian expedition which will attempt a soft landing on the moon, which is expected to happen on September 6 this year

Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed fifth earthbound orbit-raising maneuver. Pic/ISRO's Twitter

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, Chandrayaan-2 successfully performed five earthbound orbit-raising maneauver on Tuesday. "Fifth earthbound orbit-raising maneuver for #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft has been performed today (August 6, 2019) at 1504 hrs (IST) as planned," tweeted ISRO.

The space agency added, "Using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 1041 seconds. The orbit achieved is 276 x 142975 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal."

They also informed that the next maneuvre, the Trans Lunar Insertion(TLI) is scheduled to happen on August 14 between 0300 - 0400 hrs (IST). A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III had lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:43 pm on July 22. It carried the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The spacecraft Chandrayaan-2 will explore a region of the moon where no mission has ever been to. The spacecraft has been referred to as a composite boy which consists of a lander, a rover and an orbiter. Chandrayaan-2 will be the first Indian expedition which will attempt a soft landing on the moon, which is expected to happen on September 6 this year. Before this, China, Russia and the US have carried out a soft landing on the moon.

