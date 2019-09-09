Chandrayaan-2 timeline: India's moon mission from takeoff to landing highlights

This image has been used for representational purposes only

ISRO is making all efforts possible to re-establish communication link with 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan-2, which according to the space agency officials is intact and unbroken but is believed to be in a tilted position after it made a hard landing on the lunar surface of the moon. Opinion about communication chances are varying, while some officials feel that the chances of restoring the link with the lander were bleak there are others who feel that chances for restoring link exist.

Here's a look at India's lunar mission, the journey of Chandrayaan-2

July 22: India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22, 2019, at 2:43 pm at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The three-stage rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre into the skies and then 16 minutes later, the 3,850 kg Chandrayaan-2 was released into the orbit.

July 24: The first earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully.

July 26: The second earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 0108 hrs (IST) using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds.

July 29: The third earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was successfully carried out.

The journey of Chandrayaan

August 2: The fourth earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 1527 hours(IST). The orbit achieved is 277 x 89472 km.

August 6: The fifth earthbound orbit-raising manoeuvre was performed at 1504 hours (IST).

August 20: The Indian Space Research Organisation said that Chandrayaan-2 was successfully placed in the moon's orbit. The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre took a little over 28 minutes.

August 21: Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the second Lunar Orbit manoeuvre, as per ISRO. The orbit manoeuvre began at 12.50 pm and it achieved 118 km X 4,412 km.

August 22: Chandrayaan 2 clicks the first picture of the moon.

August 28: The Indian Space Research Organisation stated that it successfully performed the third lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft

August 30: Chandrayaan-2 successfully completed the fourth Lunar Orbit manoeuvre.

September 1: Chandrayaan 2 got much closer to the moon than before and successfully completed the fifth and final lunar bound orbit change.

September 2: The separation of lander 'Vikram' from Chandrayaan-2 orbiter was carried out successfully, the space agency announced. Vikram Lander started independently orbiting the moon and prepared itself for the descent to the moon's surface

September 3: According to the space agency, Chandrayaan-2 performed its first de-orbiting manoeuvre. Vikram lander moved away from the main spacecraft and closer to the Moon.

September 4: The second de-orbiting manoeuvre for Chandrayan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 0342 hours.

September 6: Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to make a soft landing on the lunar surface between 1:30-2:30 am.

September 7: Chandrayaan 2’s Moon lander 'Vikram' with rover 'Pragyaan' touched down on the South Polar region of the Moon at 2.30 am.

September 9: According to an ISRO official, Vikram Lander had a hard-landing. However, it is there as a single piece and not broken. It is in a tilted position.

