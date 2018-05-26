Charvi Saraf bonds well with on-screen sister

Actress Charvi Saraf, who will be seen playing Surbhi Jyoti's sister in "Naagin 3", says they bond well. "Surbhi and I are good to each other. As I have most of the scenes with her, we bond well," Charvi said in a statement



Actress Charvi Saraf, who will be seen playing Surbhi Jyoti's sister in "Naagin 3", says they bond well. "Surbhi and I are good to each other. As I have most of the scenes with her, we bond well," Charvi said in a statement.

On her character in "Naagin 3", she said: "I will be seen as Suhani, who will be Bela's (Surbhi) sister. We are also friends and we both are married in the family, from which 'Naagin' has to take revenge."

"This story is full of twists and turns. It is full of suspense. My character is more like me only -- bubbly and full of life. She's always there for her loved ones and is optimistic." Charvi has also appeared in shows like "Ek Duje Ke Vaaste" and "Woh Apna Sa".

