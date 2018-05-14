Chechnya-born Paris stabber had been on extremist watchlist

The Frenchman, born in 1997 in the Russian republic of Chechnya, was on the so-called "S file" of people suspected of radicalised views who could pose security risks, the sources said, though he did not have a criminal record



Police shot and killed the man on the Rue Monsigny. Pic/AFP

The Frenchman, born in 1997 in the Russian republic of Chechnya, was on the so-called "S file" of people suspected of radicalised views who could pose security risks, the sources said, though he did not have a criminal record. Police shot and killed the man shortly after being alerted to the attack on the Rue Monsigny. His parents have been taken into custody. Investigators have not yet said when the man arrived in France.