Chechnya-born Paris stabber had been on extremist watchlist
Police shot and killed the man on the Rue Monsigny. Pic/AFP
The knifeman who killed one man and wounded four other people on Saturday night in Paris had been on an anti-terror watchlist of suspected extremists, said sources close to the inquiry on Sunday.
The Frenchman, born in 1997 in the Russian republic of Chechnya, was on the so-called "S file" of people suspected of radicalised views who could pose security risks, the sources said, though he did not have a criminal record. Police shot and killed the man shortly after being alerted to the attack on the Rue Monsigny. His parents have been taken into custody. Investigators have not yet said when the man arrived in France.
Anti-terror files
- Many but not all of the people on France's S file (the 'S' stands for security) have been involved in the series of deadly jihadist attacks across France since 2015.
- The watchlist contains anyone suspected of being a radical, including potentially dangerous religious extremists but also leftist and far-right activists.
