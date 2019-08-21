Check out Amy Jackson's aww-dorable baby shower picture

bollywood

Amy Jackson's designer hosts a baby shower for her. The actress looked pretty. Check out her baby shower photo right here!

Amy Jackson with her designer

Amy Jackson's jewellery designer buddy, Rosie Fortescue, hosted a baby shower for the 2.0 (2018) actor at a London hotel. She shared pictures of the mommy-to-be and wrote, "What a dreamy afternoon celebrating your baby shower. Amy, you are going to be the most incredible, beautiful mother (sic)."

Jackson, who is due next month, got engaged to hotelier beau, George Panayiotou, in May. The couple plan to wed after the bundle of joy arrives.

Meanwhile, check out some stunning photos of Amy Jackson, flaunting her baby bump:

Not just pictures her captions too are quite interesting to read. She had recently stated that she is embracing her body, baby bump, stretch marks and weight gain.

Amy shared the above picture, flaunting her baby bump and wrote alongside - Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I've kept it going right into my third trimester. It's been proven that working out (even if it's just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour. So consult with you Dr, and then GET MOVING.

On the work front, Amy Jackson made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

Amy Jackson's notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

