'Wurrrkin Mamma' Amy Jackson flaunts baby bump in a photoshoot

Amy Jackson keeps sharing photos of her baby bump and the new photos shared by Amy will blow your minds.

Amy Jackson. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamamyjackson

The film industry has been setting all kinds of goals for the public. From vacation to fashion and now pregnancy goals, the B-town actresses are at the top of their game! Well, it all began with Kareena Kapoor Khan when she was pregnant with the now social media sensation, Taimur Ali Khan. She worked through her pregnancy and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan joked about having the baby at Mehboob Studios in Bandra.

Another actress that is going all out is Amy Jackson. She is setting pregnancy goals by going on a babymoon, which is another fresh trend. Amy got a photoshoot done and the pictures will blow your minds. The Victorian feel of the pictures makes her look like royalty. Dressed in a black figure-hugging dress with a hat, Amy looks breathtakingly beautiful while she flaunts her bump.

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram account to share the images and called herself 'Wurrrkin Mamma'. Here's what the caption read: "Wurrrkin Mamma| thrilled to bits with these images from this fabulous female."

Amy Jackson and her fiance threw an engagement bash on May 5 for their close friends and family. Amy looked incredible in the pictures, and she sure seemed to have a lot of fun celebrating her big day with the people she loves.

The actress is expecting her first child with her fiance, businessman George Panayiotou. George Panayiotou is the son of millionaire British property developer, Andreas Panayiotou, who owns a chain of hotels. The couple has been dating since 2015, according to reports.

On the professional front, Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was also seen in Bollywood films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. Amy Jackson's last big film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 (Robot 2).

