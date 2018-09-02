Check out What this year's Gamescom had to offer

sunday-mid-day

This year's Gamescom, held in Germany, ended last week. Jaison Lewis brings you some of the biggest reveals

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video

CD Projekt Red dropped a 48-minute gameplay video of their new game Cyberpunk 2077, a dystopian view of the future where people kidnap other people to extract and sell their cybernetic enhancements. The video shows a lot of the gameplay, including some of the story themes and combat. It is certainly a wild ride through the futuristic open world game.

Story trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey



Ubisoft dropped a new story trailer for their upcoming Assassin’s game Odyssey. Based in ancient Greece, the events happen during the Peloponnesian War. You play a mercenary and can align yourself with Athens or the Delian League or the Peloponnesian League. The player will be able to choose their gender and will be able to develop romantic relationships with characters in the game. The game will be out in October this year.

Devil May Cry 5 got a release date



Devil May Cry 5 will be out on March 8 next year. The story happens several years after Devil May Cry 4. Nero faces demonic forces with a prosthetic arm crafted by his new partner Nico. The game also has new weapons and special moves designed to take down multiple demons. Dante will also show up in the game but the details of that will be revealed during the Tokyo Game Show happening this month.

Nvidia RTX series



Nvidia launched a new series of graphics cards RTX. The big feature on the new cards is real-time ray tracing, which means light sources will work as they work in real life, dropping the right shadows at the right place and illuminating the subject the right way for a more cinematic effect. The cards will also be capable of 60 frames per second in 4K. As it goes with most new cards, these will most probably cost an arm and a leg.

New Settlers game in 2019



Ubisoft also announced a new Settlers game due to arrive in 2019. Settlers generally involves discovering a new land and then using the meagre resources at hand to develop a thriving economy and a powerful army, ready for expanding the empire. The game is based on the Snowdrop game engine used in The Division.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has a release date



The latest game from the makers of Dark Souls called Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice now has a March 22, 2019 release date. The game puts you in the boots of a one-armed Japanese shinobi. The game seems similar to Dark Souls where the difficulty is high and you will die many times, but here you have the option of taking the stealth approach or even just avoiding combat with certain stronger foes.

Battlefield 5 open beta



Battlefield 5 showed off a bunch of high-end videos using Nvidia’s newly launched graphic cards, they also announced an open beta for the game starting September 6. The game will take us back to World War II and the game will feature several new multiplayer modes including Tides of War, Royale and Grand Operations. The game will see an actual release in October this year.

Rage 2



Rage 2 got an extended gameplay trailer, which showed-off the Mad Max inspired game world, weapons, combat and driving. The game is shaping up to be better than the original while keeping its spirit alive. The game also includes several type of tribes each with their own specialties to add some more depth to the combat. Rage 2 will be out sometime next year.

