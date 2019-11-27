MENU

Chef Ranveer Brar talks about the impact of MasterChef India on the viewers

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 19:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

This is what Chef Ranveer Brar has to say about the influence of MasterChef on the Indian viewers

Picture Courtesy: PR
Picture Courtesy: PR

MasterChef of India, the most talked-about cooking show on Indian television is returning for its sixth season. The show served as a platform for cooks across the country that looks forward to showing their talent to the world and hone their skills.
The very first promo of the new season has already created the necessary buzz around the show. This sixth season will be judged by Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia.

Talking about the show's popularity one of the judges Ranveer Brar said: "MasterChef has helped Indian audience know more about the different types of foods.. people also know about MasterChef Australia and USA because of MasterChef India".

There is also a talk that Akshay Kumar who hosted the very first season of MasterChef India, might be returning after 5 seasons on the show as a celebrity guest. Master Chef 6 will soon air on Star Plus.





