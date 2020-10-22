Chhalaang song: Care Ni Karda shows the adorable relationship between Rajkummar and Nushrratt

The makers of Chhalaang have just dropped the first song from the movie, Care Ni Karda, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song gives us a glimpse into the sweet relationship between the lead pair.

The song is written by Alfaaz, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala and sung by Sweetaj Brar and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Watch the video of Care Ni Karda below:

Speaking about Care Ni Karda, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, "Luv Ranjan understands any song in just one go, he knows which song will work for his film and which won't. When he chooses a particular song for his film, he makes sure to shoot it pretty well. The song was written by Alfaaz and sung by a Punjabi vocalist, Sweetaj Brar. Once it was finalised for Chhalaang, me and Hommie wrote the rap. It is about a boy explaining to his girl that he does care for her while she thinks he does not! I am really excited about this one. It is a very sweet song and I am glad Nushrratt is also there in this. After Dil Chori, we will surely make history again."

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Chhalaang will stream on Amazon Prime Video this Diwali on November 13 as a part of the festive line-up for The Great Indian Festival.

Also read: Chhalaang Trailer: Join Rajkummar Rao And Nushrratt Bharuccha In This Inspirational Journey Of A PT Master

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news