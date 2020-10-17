Chhalaang Trailer: Join Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in this inspirational journey of a PT master

The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhalaang have just dropped the trailer of the film. The movie is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, 2020.

Chhalaang is a funny but inspirational journey of a PT master from a semi-government funded school in Northern India. Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT master for whom his job is just that, a job. When circumstances put everything that he cares for at stake, including Neelu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) whom he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done before - teach.

Watch the trailer of Chhalaang below:

Director Hansal Mehta shared, "We made this film with the hopes of delivering a beautiful message through a light-hearted comedy. While being extremely relevant to student and teacher's life, Chhalaang is a complete package filled with emotions of love, comedy, friendship, rivalry and emotional drama making it a perfect Diwali family entertainer."

Rajkummar Rao said, "Sports plays an essential role in building the character of children while having fun! Chhalaang took me back to my school days - looking back I realise how the sports I played in school have shaped me as a person today."

Speaking about the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared, "My character in Chhalaang is one that I have never explored before. When the film came my way, I was excited to essay this unique character while working with some of the best talent in the industry."

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

